- Date/time: August 20th, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Phone: (317) 917-2500
- Address: 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204
- Web: More Info
LL COOL J: The F.O.R.C.E. Live Is Coming To Indianapolis with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Common, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, & Jadakiss. Get your tickets at the link below!
BUY TICKETS!
More from 106.7 WTLC
-
Bruno Mars Headed To Maryland For Two Shows
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Jump The Broom
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Governor Eric Holcomb signs 79 bills into law Thursday