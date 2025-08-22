- Date/time: Oct 9, 12:00am
- Venue: Old National Centre
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
LECRAE AT EGYPTIAN ROOM 2025
Lecrae Live in Indy – 2025
Grammy Award–winning artist, activist, and hip-hop powerhouse Lecrae is coming to the Egyptian Room in 2025.
Known for blending faith, culture, and raw storytelling, Lecrae’s live performances are nothing short of unforgettable. This is your chance to experience the energy, the inspiration, and the music that’s reshaped the sound of hip-hop.
Seats will move fast. Don’t wait.
Lecrae at the Egyptian Room – 2025.
Get your tickets now.
