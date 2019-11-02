Join Us For The 5th Annual City-Wide Christmas Musical

Join AM1310/92.7FM THE LIGHT and WTLC106.7FM for the 5th City-Wide Christmas Musical.

Celebrate 20 years of recording gospel music with Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise along with Special Guest Artist Grammy Award Winning, Le’Andria Johnson.

You can be a part of the City-Wide Mass Choir. Rehearsals will start Monday, Nov. 4th and continue every Monday and Wednesday at MT CARMEL CHURCH at 7p until the day of the Musical Sunday December 8th at 6p.

Proceeds always go back into the community. This year the proceeds going to the E3 PROJECT. We are also asking for toy donations for the Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club. We want to fill the alter with toys for Children 12 yrs old and under that night.

Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 6PM, all roads will lead to the Mt. Carmel Church 9610 E. 42nd St.

