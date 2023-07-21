IUL Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway and Block Party

Join us for a celebration of education!

Receive free health screenings, visit the barber shop (age 18 and under), enjoy free food and treats, bounce in the bounce houses, engage at the interactive exhibits, receive a backpack filled with school supplies, and connect with vital community resources to start the school year with a fresh start.

Join in the character parade with special character appearances by McDonal’ds and more!

Line Dance in front of the stage with live music from a National Artist.

Children must be present to receive a backpack.

FREE parking in the IUPUI parking lot on Blackford Street.