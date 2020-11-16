Back To Events

Indianapolis Urban League Virtual Job Fair

Add to Calendar
Indianapolis Urban League Job Fair
  • Date/time: November 19th, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Web: More Info
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Looking for a job, a career or seasonal employment? The Indianapolis Urban League is hosting a virtual fall career fair on Thursday, November 19th from 12 noon until 4:00pm. Local employers will be hiring for seasonal, full-time, part-time, entry-level and temp-to-hire positions. Some of the employers participating include Eli Lilly, Fastenal, the Indianapolis Airport Authority, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kroger, Lift Academy, Roche Diagnostics and Wal-Mart, to name a few. IUL is also hosting workshops to help you navigate a virtual career fair, so you are able to use your laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet in a quiet space of your choice.

If you are looking for a seasonal job to help with holiday expenses, or if you are unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19, please attend the Indianapolis Urban League’s virtual fall career fair on Thurs., November 19th from 12:00pm until 4:00pm. Please visit our website at http://www.indplsul.org to register, or call (317) 693-7603 for more information.

Attend the Indianapolis Urban League’s Virtual Fall Career Fair, Thursday November 19th from Noon to 4:00 PM! Call 693-7603. Get a job today

Click Here To Register Today!

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated November 2020)
Evening of Praise and Worship
71 photos
Latest
Indianapolis Urban League Job Fair
Indianapolis Urban League Virtual Job Fair
 13 hours ago
11.16.20
Photos
Close