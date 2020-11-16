Indianapolis Urban League Virtual Job Fair

Looking for a job, a career or seasonal employment? The Indianapolis Urban League is hosting a virtual fall career fair on Thursday, November 19th from 12 noon until 4:00pm. Local employers will be hiring for seasonal, full-time, part-time, entry-level and temp-to-hire positions. Some of the employers participating include Eli Lilly, Fastenal, the Indianapolis Airport Authority, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kroger, Lift Academy, Roche Diagnostics and Wal-Mart, to name a few. IUL is also hosting workshops to help you navigate a virtual career fair, so you are able to use your laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet in a quiet space of your choice.

