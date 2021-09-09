Back To Events

Indiana Performing Arts Theatre & KaidyDID Productions Presents ‘DREAMGIRLS”

Add to Calendar
Dreamgirls Event Graphic
  • Date/time: September 19th, 4:00pm to 6:30pm
  • Venue: Old National Centre
  • Address: 502 N New Jersey St, indianapolis, IN, 46204
  • Web: More Info
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Let your soul sing with the dazzling multi-award-winning DREAMGIRLS an extraordinary story and the unforgettable, spine-tingling vocals that send audiences wild, this spectacular musical production features the classic songs And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, Listen, I Am Changing and One Night Only. Meet The Dreams Effie, Lorrell, and Deena three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune, and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

Indiana Performing Arts Theatre & KaidyDID Productions Presents ‘DREAMGIRLS”

September 18, 2021 | 7:30 p | September 19, 2021 | at 4:00p. Location: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre. Tickets: http://www.ipacindy.tix.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest

Nipsey Hussle Estate Sues Companies Selling Bootleg Merch

 15 hours ago
09.10.21

Jokes On You: Bill Cosby’s Comeback Comedy Tour Not Happening… For Now

 16 hours ago
09.10.21

Blue or Red?: Peep The First Full Trailer To ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

 17 hours ago
09.10.21

She’s Expecting! Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Pregnancy

 17 hours ago
09.10.21
13 items

President Joe Biden Announces New Vaccine Mandates, Gets Pushback On Twitter #VaccineMandate

 18 hours ago
09.10.21

Lizzo Shows Her Love for the Frontline Workers Through Lunch

 20 hours ago
09.10.21
12 items

Trump Boot Kisser & CA Governor Hopeful Larry Elder Almost Egged, Conservative Twitter Grasping For Outrage

 1 day ago
09.10.21

NeNe Leakes Holds Celebration of Life Her Husband Gregg [Photos and Video]

 2 days ago
09.09.21

Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Parade Returning to Full Force in NYC with Some Changes

 2 days ago
09.09.21
11 items

Twitter Cries After The Original Steve From ‘Blues Clues’ Addresses Why He Left

 2 days ago
09.09.21
Photos
Close