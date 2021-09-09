Let your soul sing with the dazzling multi-award-winning DREAMGIRLS an extraordinary story and the unforgettable, spine-tingling vocals that send audiences wild, this spectacular musical production features the classic songs And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, Listen, I Am Changing and One Night Only. Meet The Dreams Effie, Lorrell, and Deena three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune, and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

Indiana Performing Arts Theatre & KaidyDID Productions Presents ‘DREAMGIRLS”

September 18, 2021 | 7:30 p | September 19, 2021 | at 4:00p. Location: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre. Tickets: http://www.ipacindy.tix.com

