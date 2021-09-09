Let your soul sing with the dazzling multi-award-winning DREAMGIRLS an extraordinary story and the unforgettable, spine-tingling vocals that send audiences wild, this spectacular musical production features the classic songs And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, Listen, I Am Changing and One Night Only. Meet The Dreams Effie, Lorrell, and Deena three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune, and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

Indiana Performing Arts Theatre & KaidyDID Productions Presents ‘DREAMGIRLS”

