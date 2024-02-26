The Indiana Flower and Patio Show, presented by Miller’s Mini Barns is happening March 9th through 17th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, West Pavilion and Expo Hall.

Nine days only to shop, compare and save with hundreds of local, trusted experts.

Stroll through the Indianapolis Landscape Association feature gardens for a taste of spring!

From kitchens and baths to landscaping, gardening and more, don’t miss the Indiana Flower and Patio Show.

ADMISSION

Admission tickets are valid for entry any one day of the show

Adults (at the door) $15.00

Adults (Online only) $13.00

Children (Ages 12 & Under) FREE

2024 DATES & HOURS

Saturday, March 9, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

PARKING

Located on the Fairgrounds, $10.00 per day, per car.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds will be running complimentary shuttles March 9-10 and March 16-17, 2024 from parking lots to the show entrance.