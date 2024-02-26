- Date/time: Mar 9, 10:00am to Mar 17, 5:00pm
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
The Indiana Flower and Patio Show, presented by Miller’s Mini Barns is happening March 9th through 17th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, West Pavilion and Expo Hall.
Nine days only to shop, compare and save with hundreds of local, trusted experts.
Stroll through the Indianapolis Landscape Association feature gardens for a taste of spring!
From kitchens and baths to landscaping, gardening and more, don’t miss the Indiana Flower and Patio Show.
ADMISSION
Admission tickets are valid for entry any one day of the show
Adults (at the door) $15.00
Adults (Online only) $13.00
Children (Ages 12 & Under) FREE
2024 DATES & HOURS
|Saturday, March 9, 2024
|10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Sunday, March 10, 2024
|10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Monday, March 11, 2024
|10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Tuesday, March 12, 2024
|10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 13, 2024
|10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Thursday, March 14, 2024
|10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Friday, March 15, 2024
|10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Saturday, March 16, 2024
|10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Sunday, March 17, 2024
|10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
PARKING
Located on the Fairgrounds, $10.00 per day, per car.
The Indiana State Fairgrounds will be running complimentary shuttles March 9-10 and March 16-17, 2024 from parking lots to the show entrance.
-
Cash Blast!
-
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 Plus Janet Jackson & Nelly tickets
-
Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Parade
-
Indy Hot Spots With WTLCFM!
-
Melanin Magic: Black History Month Honorees 2024
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40