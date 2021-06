Indiana Donor Network at IBE Summer Celebration

LIST OF EVENTS

Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair

“Envision Better Health in 2021”

Friday, July 16, 2021, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10 a.m.– 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18, 2021, Noon – 6 p.m.

Indiana Convention Center, Halls I-K

100 S. Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225

https://www.in.gov/health/minority-health/indiana-black-and-minority-health-fair/

I.B.E. Summer Celebration Free Concert

Friday, July 16, 2021, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Lucas Oil Raceway

10267 East, US HWY 136, Indianapolis, IN 46234

I.B.E. Summer Celebration All White Affair

Saturday, July 17, 2021, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

The Pavillion at Pan AM

201 S. Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225

