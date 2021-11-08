Huge Hiring Event

CARVANA IS LOOKING FOR YOUR EXPERTISE!

Auto techs, detailers, painters, body shop, and other auto specialists.

There’s a Carvana hiring event at our Inspection Center in Indianapolis on

November 10th and 11th from 8am to 8pm.

Build a career at one of the fastest-growing companies as an Automotive Tech, Auto Body and Paint Professional, Detailer and Inventory Associate.

Our training and company-paid certifications give all employees a path to success, along with competitive pay, health insurance and a signing bonus for qualified roles.

Carvana is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

