Huge Hiring Event

Carvana
  • Date/time: November 10th to November 11th
  • Venue: CARVANA
  • Address: Indiana, Indianapolis
  • Web: More Info
CARVANA IS LOOKING FOR YOUR EXPERTISE!

Auto techs, detailers, painters, body shop, and other auto specialists.

There’s a Carvana hiring event at our Inspection Center in Indianapolis on

November 10th and 11th from 8am to 8pm.

Build a career at one of the fastest-growing companies as an Automotive Tech, Auto Body and Paint Professional, Detailer and Inventory Associate.

Our training and company-paid certifications give all employees a path to success, along with competitive pay, health insurance and a signing bonus for qualified roles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP

Carvana

Source: Carvana / Carvana

Carvana is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

