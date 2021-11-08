Huge Hiring Event

- Date/time: November 10th to November 11th
- Venue: CARVANA
- Address: Indiana, Indianapolis
- Web: More Info
CARVANA IS LOOKING FOR YOUR EXPERTISE!
Auto techs, detailers, painters, body shop, and other auto specialists.
There’s a Carvana hiring event at our Inspection Center in Indianapolis on
November 10th and 11th from 8am to 8pm.
Build a career at one of the fastest-growing companies as an Automotive Tech, Auto Body and Paint Professional, Detailer and Inventory Associate.
Our training and company-paid certifications give all employees a path to success, along with competitive pay, health insurance and a signing bonus for qualified roles.
Carvana is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
