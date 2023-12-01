Listen Live
Back To Events

Hoosier Lottery Holiday Prize Pack Giveaway

Add to Calendar
Hoosier Lottery graphic enter to win prize pack giveaways
  • Date/time: Dec 5, 10:00am to Dec 8, 5:00pm
  • Venue: Listen LIVE to WTLC
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

All this week, listen for your cue to call or text for your chance to win Hoosier Lottery Holiday Scratch-off’s.

One winner each day will be selected to receive a Hoosier Lottery Holiday Scratch-off Prize Pack!

Brought to you by the Hoosier Lottery.  Please gift responsibly.  Must be 18 or older to play. Promotion odds are dependent upon the number of entries received.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending Now

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close