Fantasia & Joe at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

- Date/time: Sep 22, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/fantasia-joe-indianapolis-indiana-09-22-2023/event/05005E63B1373143
Come on out to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for Fantasia and Joe performing LIVE on September 22, 2023. Get your tickets here!
