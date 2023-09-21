Listen Live
Fantasia & Joe at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Fantasia & Joe at Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Come on out to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for Fantasia and Joe performing LIVE on September 22, 2023. Get your tickets here!

