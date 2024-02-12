Listen Live
Back To Events

Don’t Miss 2-for-1 Tickets to The Mike Epps All Star Throwback Concert!

Add to Calendar
Mike Epps
  • Date/time: Feb 13, 5:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Madame Walker Theatre
  • Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46202
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Join Karen Vaughn and 106.7 WTLC at the Madame Walker Theatre Box Office, Tuesday February 13th from 5pm-7pm and get two tickets for the Mike Epps All Star Throwback Concert for the price of one!

Don’t miss the Mike Epps All Star Throwback Concert happening on Friday, February 16th at the Madame Walker Theatre!

 

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending Now

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close