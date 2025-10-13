Listen Live
Detroit Gospel Legends @ Clowes Memorial Hall

Detroit Gospel Legends @ Clowes Memorial Hall
  • Date/time: Nov 1, 12:00am
  • Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN

Detroit Gospel Legends @ Clowes Memorial Hall

The world-renowned gospel legends of Detroit are coming together for an unforgettable experience! This Fall, experience The Detroit Gospel Legends Tour 2025 — a soul-stirring celebration honoring the legendary Gospel voices who shaped generations.

Join Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, The Clark Sisters, Deitrick Haddon, Byron Cage, Carvin Winans, and Lisa Page-Brooks for a night of complete worship and unity.

GET TICKETS HERE 

