Enter the 2026 #DaddyDoDay Hairstyling Competition

Calling all dads! Do you think you have what it takes to create the ultimate hairstyle for your daughter while making lasting memories together?

Join us for the annual #DaddyDoDay Hairstyling Competition taking place during the Legacy Fest Block Party on Father’s Day — Saturday, June 20, 2026!

Selected father daughter duos will compete live in front of the crowd, showcasing their creativity, teamwork, and hairstyling skills for a chance to win:

• Cash prizes

• Swag and giveaways

• Community recognition and bragging rights

Families outside of Indianapolis are encouraged to apply as well. Virtual participation opportunities will be available for selected father daughter duos across the country.

Deadline to Enter

May 31, 2026

Complete the form above for your chance to be selected for this year’s competition.

Enter the 2026 #DaddyDoDay Hairstyling Competition was originally published on hot1009.com