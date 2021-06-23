Community Spirits Live Grand Opening Sponsored by Remy Martin

- Date/time: July 2nd, 5:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Community Spirits
- Address: 6105 E 38th, Indianapolis, IN
Join Remy Martin and WTLC Jerry Wade Friday July 2nd from 5pm-7pm at Community Spirits Live Grand Opening!!
Come out and Celebrate with Charles and Staff the Grand Opening of the New 38th and Arlington
Community Spirits Store Sponsored by Remy Martin!!
WTLC and Jerry Wade are Live Friday July 2nd at the New Community Spirits 6105 E 38th
with Music, Fun and Giveaways sponsored by Remy Martin!!
Also On 106.7 WTLC: