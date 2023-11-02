- Date/time: Nov 10, 12:00am to Dec 31, 11:59pm
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
- Address: 1698 E 42nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Christmas Nights of Lights Family is excited to be returning to Indianapolis for the 2023 season!
This year, we are bringing some dazzling new light displays and new music for your family and friends to enjoy!
Our new enchanted Christmas Trees will take center stage in the show this season as our newest additions!
Now through 11/17 Text MOZEL to 53-555 for a discounted ticket! Proceeds will go to the Mozel Sanders foundation.
ONLINE RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED
No cash or credit will be accepted at the ticket booth. With the new reservation system, wait times should be under an hour.
$30 per car (up to 8 passengers & must ride together in a single vehicle)
SHOW ENTRANCE
Use the entrance at Gate 12 – located on 42nd Street
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Pam Grier Reveals Intimate Details About Richard Pryor
-
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father