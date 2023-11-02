The Christmas Nights of Lights Family is excited to be returning to Indianapolis for the 2023 season!

This year, we are bringing some dazzling new light displays and new music for your family and friends to enjoy!

Our new enchanted Christmas Trees will take center stage in the show this season as our newest additions!

Now through 11/17 Text MOZEL to 53-555 for a discounted ticket! Proceeds will go to the Mozel Sanders foundation.

ONLINE RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED

No cash or credit will be accepted at the ticket booth. With the new reservation system, wait times should be under an hour.

$30 per car (up to 8 passengers & must ride together in a single vehicle)

SHOW ENTRANCE

Use the entrance at Gate 12 – located on 42nd Street