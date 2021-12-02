Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol LIVE!

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

adapted by Tom Haas

November 26 – December 26, 2021

OneAmerica Mainstage

Available for streaming December 10 – 26, 2021

Indy’s holiday tradition returns

Now more than ever, we need to gather together to celebrate the joy of the season. A Christmas Carol shines a light on the power of kindness and love in this uplifting tale of one man’s journey to redemption. As the weather turns cold, warm your heart with the IRT as we joyfully reimagine and tenderly bring this annual holiday treasure to new life.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Indy’s holiday tradition returns

https://www.irtlive.com/plays-and-events/2021-2022-Season/a-christmas-carol

