CeCe Winans Performing On Indiana State Fairgrounds Free Stage!

CeCe Winans
  • Date/time: August 20th, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
  • Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205
CeCe Winans will be performing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on August 20th at 7:30 PM!

All you will need is a ticket to the fair!
