CeCe Winans Performing On Indiana State Fairgrounds Free Stage!

- Date/time: August 20th, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205
CeCe Winans will be performing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on August 20th at 7:30 PM!
