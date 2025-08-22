- Date/time: Aug 28, 12:00am to Aug 31, 12:00am
- Venue: Stutz building
- Address: Indianapolis In, IN
Butter Art Fair 2025
This isn’t your average art fair. It’s BUTTER Fine Art Fair.
50+ of the nation’s leading Black visual artists.
No commissions. 100% of sales go directly to the artists.
Labor Day Weekend. Downtown Indy.
BUTTER is more than art—it’s culture, community, and a movement you don’t want to miss.
Don’t miss the art. Don’t miss the moment.
Get your tickets now at butterartfair.com.
BUTTER Fine Art Fair. All flavor. No filler.
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC