Butter Art Fair 2025

Butter Art Fair 2025
  • Date/time: Aug 28, 12:00am to Aug 31, 12:00am
  • Venue: Stutz building
  • Address: Indianapolis In, IN
Butter Art Fair 2025

This isn’t your average art fair. It’s BUTTER Fine Art Fair.

50+ of the nation’s leading Black visual artists.
No commissions. 100% of sales go directly to the artists.
Labor Day Weekend. Downtown Indy.

BUTTER is more than art—it’s culture, community, and a movement you don’t want to miss.

Don’t miss the art. Don’t miss the moment.

Get your tickets now at butterartfair.com.

BUTTER Fine Art Fair. All flavor. No filler.

