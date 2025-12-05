Listen Live
Black Santa Toy Extravaganza

Black Santa Toy Extravaganza

Black Santa 2025
  • Date/time: Dec 13, 10:00am to 1:00pm

Black Santa Toy Extravaganza 

Join us for a festive celebration filled with joy and holiday cheer! 

Bring the kids to meet Santa Claus and create lasting holiday memories!

Each child will receive one gift, so be sure to arrive early and get in line to take part in this heartwarming tradition.

Don’t miss this chance to share the magic of the season and spread excitement throughout the community!

We look forward to celebrating with you!

See you there!

