Bell Biv DeVoe To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

  • Date/time: Aug 9, 7:30pm
  • Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds Hoosier Lottery Free Stage
Bell Biv DeVoe is coming to the Indiana State Fair on Friday, August 9th at 7:30pm to sing on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage!

[CLICK HERE] for more info.

