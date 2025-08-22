Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

An Evening with Brian McKnight Payne & Mencias Palladium

Add to Calendar
BRIAN MCKNIGHT AT THE
  • Date/time: Sep 26, 12:00am
  • Venue: Center for the Performing Arts
  • Address: indianapolis, in
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
BRIAN MCKNIGHT AT THE

Source: BRIAN MCKNIGHT AT THE / BRIAN MCKNIGHT AT THE

An Evening with Brian McKnight

Payne & Mencias Palladium

Known for his smooth tenor voice, contemporary R&B singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actor and producer Brian McKnight has released 19 albums, selling over 30 million copies worldwide thanks to singles like “Love Is,” “Back at One” and “Love of My Life.” His career honors have included 16 Grammy Award nominations, along with Soul Train Music Awards and Billboard Songwriter of the Year. Aside from his recording career, he has appeared in many movies and TV episodes, starred in the Broadway production of Chicago and served as a red carpet host for Extra! TV.

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close