- Date/time: Sep 26, 12:00am
- Venue: Center for the Performing Arts
- Address: indianapolis, in
An Evening with Brian McKnight
Payne & Mencias Palladium
Known for his smooth tenor voice, contemporary R&B singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actor and producer Brian McKnight has released 19 albums, selling over 30 million copies worldwide thanks to singles like “Love Is,” “Back at One” and “Love of My Life.” His career honors have included 16 Grammy Award nominations, along with Soul Train Music Awards and Billboard Songwriter of the Year. Aside from his recording career, he has appeared in many movies and TV episodes, starred in the Broadway production of Chicago and served as a red carpet host for Extra! TV.
