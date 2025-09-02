Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland

Add to Calendar
Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland
  • Date/time: Sep 27, 8:30pm to Sep 28, 1:00am
  • Venue: Madam CJ Walker Theater
  • Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland 2025

Step into the groove and honor a legend! The Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland Is celebrating the life and legacy of Amos C. Brown.

🎶 Get ready for:

  • Live Music & Dancing in true 70s style

  • A Soul Train Live Contest – show off your best moves!

  • Prizes for Best Dressed Person & Best Dressed Couple

  • A community celebration that keeps Amos Brown’s spirit alive

Tickets: $20 General Admission
Theme: 70s Disco / Boogie Wonderland – dress in your flyest retro fits!
21+ | Parking available in the Madam CJ Walker lot

All proceeds benefit The Amos C. Brown III Scholarship, A CICF Fund — investing in future generations through education.

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

✨ Don’t miss one of Indy’s most soulful nights of the year. Bring the energy, the outfits, and the moves — under the disco ball at the Walker Theatre!

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close