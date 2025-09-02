Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland 2025

Step into the groove and honor a legend! The Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland Is celebrating the life and legacy of Amos C. Brown.

🎶 Get ready for:

Live Music & Dancing in true 70s style

A Soul Train Live Contest – show off your best moves!

Prizes for Best Dressed Person & Best Dressed Couple

A community celebration that keeps Amos Brown’s spirit alive

Tickets: $20 General Admission

Theme: 70s Disco / Boogie Wonderland – dress in your flyest retro fits!

21+ | Parking available in the Madam CJ Walker lot

All proceeds benefit The Amos C. Brown III Scholarship, A CICF Fund — investing in future generations through education.

✨ Don’t miss one of Indy’s most soulful nights of the year. Bring the energy, the outfits, and the moves — under the disco ball at the Walker Theatre!