AM 1310/92.7 FM/95.1 FM The Light Presents Faithful Fridays Featuring Lamar Campbell And Spirit of Praise



Lamar Campbell and the Spirit of Praise are taking over our Faithful Friday stage. It’s FREE for EVERYONE! Join us for Faithful Fridays hosted by Tony Lamont Friday, November 12th at 6 pm at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. Sponsor by INHP.



Plus in this season of Thanks and Giving we are hosting our annual fundraiser to support the efforts of the Mozel Sanders Foundation as they continued the rich Indianapolis tradition of feeding thousands on Thanksgiving Day.



Register now and secure your seats at the link in bio!

