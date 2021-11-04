Back To Events

AM 1310/92.7 FM/95.1 FM The Light Presents Faithful Fridays Featuring Lamar Campbell And Spirit of Praise

Add to Calendar
Faithful Fridays Graphics_RD Indianapolis WTLC-AM_September 2021
  • Date/time: November 12th, 7:00pm
  • Venue: Madam Walker Legacy Center
  • Phone: 46202
  • Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN
  • Web: More Info
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Lamar Campbell and the Spirit of Praise are taking over our Faithful Friday stage. It’s FREE for EVERYONE! Join us for Faithful Fridays hosted by Tony Lamont Friday, November 12th at 6 pm at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. Sponsor by INHP.Plus in this season of Thanks and Giving we are hosting our annual fundraiser to support the efforts of the Mozel Sanders Foundation as they continued the rich Indianapolis tradition of feeding thousands on Thanksgiving Day.Register now and secure your seats at the link in bio!

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Megan Thee Stallion Is Crowned Glamour Magazine’s Woman Of The Year

 1 day ago
08.14.74

LAPD Called To Protect DC Comics Employees After Superman Is Bisexual Announcement

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Will Smith And The Williams Sisters Cover Entertainment Weekly To Discuss The Making Of Their Biopic ‘King Richard’

 1 day ago
08.15.74

Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band Co-Founder, Passes Away At 73

 2 days ago
08.02.74

Okkurrrr! Rapper Cardi B Will Be Hosting This Year’s American Music Awards

 2 days ago
01.01.70

These Fluffy Balenciaga Sunglasses Are Set To Be The Next Fashion ‘Must-Haves’

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery At Teyana Taylor Halloween Bash

 3 days ago
01.01.70
4 items

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating! Spotted Holding Hands [RARE PHOTOS]

 3 days ago
01.29.73

Will Smith Discusses Having Thoughts of Suicide In His New Series

 3 days ago
06.22.73

Azealia Banks Comes For Dave Chappelle And Boosie Over LGBTQ Comments

 6 days ago
03.17.70
Photos
Close