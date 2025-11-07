Listen Live
63rd Annual Circle of Lights On Monument Circle

  • Date/time: Nov 28, 5:09am to 8:09am
  • Venue: Monument CIrcle
Get Ready for the 63rd Annual Circle of Lights!

Join our community on Monument Circle for Downtown Indy Alliance’s 63rd Annual Circle of Lights®, presented by IBEW Local 481. This is THE holiday event you don’t want to miss!

When: Friday, November 28 (the night after Thanksgiving)
Where: Monument Circle, Downtown Indianapolis
Time: The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. And goes till 8 p.m.
Cost: Absolutely FREE!

Experience the magic as thousands come together for this beloved holiday tradition. Get ready for an unforgettable evening of live entertainment featuring incredible performances from:

  • The cast of ISO’s Yuletide Celebration
  • The talented Indianapolis Children’s Choir
  • Local country music star Clayton Anderson

Bring your family and friends to the heart of Downtown Indianapolis to kick off the holiday season with an evening of festive fun and community celebration. We’ll see you there

