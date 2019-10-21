Halloween Costume Prices May Spook Consumers

With Halloween just around the corner,some costumes may come with a case of sticker shock. One industry expert says smaller retailers are finding themselves in the scary position of having to raise prices because of the trade war with China. Higher tariffs on costumes and makeup are putting the squeeze on Halloween industry profits this season. The National Retail Federation expects U.S. shoppers to shell out nearly nine-billion-dollars on Halloween costumes, candy and decorations this year.

Click here for the rest of this story–https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/vampire-makeup-pet-costumes-halloween-set-take-hit-trump-s-n1068661

Also On 106.7 WTLC: