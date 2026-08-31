Wyclef Jean Breaks Down Creole Language and Culture: ‘It’s Like Gumbo’

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Wyclef Jean Creole language reflections are giving fans a deeper look at how the Haitian-born hip-hop legend connects language, history and cultural identity.

While discussing Creole and its evolution, Wyclef offered one description that immediately painted a picture.

“Creole is like Gumbo; it’s a mixture.”

And if you know anything about Wyclef’s music, that explanation feels pretty on brand.

Language Born From History

Wyclef described Creole as something shaped by the mixing of people, languages and cultures over generations.

Speaking from his perspective as a Haitian immigrant, he characterized Haitian Creole as developing from French under the conditions of slavery and colonialism, eventually becoming its own language.

Linguists generally recognize Haitian Creole today as a distinct language rather than simply French slang.

For Wyclef, however, the history behind the language is an essential part of understanding its cultural power.

Creole and Patois

The Wyclef Jean Creole language conversation also touched on Jamaican Patois.

Wyclef compared the development of Haitian Creole with Jamaican Patois, pointing to their different French- and English-influenced histories while emphasizing the cultural blending behind both.

That ability to move between cultures has long been part of Wyclef’s identity.

Born in Haiti and raised in the United States, the Fugees co-founder has incorporated multiple languages and global musical influences throughout his career.

Keep Speaking It

Perhaps his strongest message was about preservation.

Wyclef stressed that languages survive when people continue speaking them at home and passing them from one generation to the next.

That makes the Wyclef Jean Creole language discussion about more than vocabulary.

Language carries family stories, history, humor, music and identity.

Because when we keep speaking the language, we’re also keeping a piece of the culture alive.

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