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Lauryn Hill And Wyclef Jean Reunite For 'The Score' UK Show

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean Reunite for ‘The Score’ Celebration in the U.K.

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean reunited in the U.K. to celebrate 30 years of The Score during the Diaspora Calling! festival before a venue curfew cut the set short.

Published on August 31, 2026
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Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean Reunite for ‘The Score’ Celebration in the U.K.

Lauryn Hill 'Diaspora Calling' Merch Pop-Up & Signing Event In London
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

The Lauryn Hill Fugees reunion gave fans in the U.K. a major dose of nostalgia as Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean came together to celebrate 30 years of The Score.

Hill brought her Diaspora Calling! festival to the Milton Keynes National Bowl on August 7, turning the massive event into a celebration of music from across the African diaspora.

Celebrating 30 Years of ‘The Score’

For longtime Fugees fans, seeing Hill and Wyclef share the stage was one of the evening’s biggest moments.

The reunion commemorated the 30th anniversary of The Score, the Fugees’ landmark 1996 album that gave us classics including “Ready or Not,” “Fu-Gee-La” and that unforgettable version of “Killing Me Softly.”

Three decades later, the music continues to connect generations.

Erykah Badu and More Join the Celebration

The Lauryn Hill Fugees reunion was only part of an impressive lineup.

Erykah Badu, Giggs and Fireboy DML were among the artists who performed, along with Hill’s son YG Marley and grandson Zion Marley.

And because apparently the lineup wasn’t stacked enough, Dave Chappelle served as host.

Music, culture, generations and comedy all on one stage? That’s a festival.

The Night Ended Earlier Than Planned

Unfortunately, Hill and the Fugees didn’t get to deliver everything they had planned.

Their headlining performance was cut short because of the venue’s strict 11 p.m. curfew, bringing the celebration to an abrupt ending.

Still, the Lauryn Hill Fugees reunion gave fans something special: another opportunity to celebrate an album that helped define an era of hip-hop and R&B.

Thirty years later, The Score is still scoring.

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Erykah Badu Fu-Gee-La Hill Killing Me Softly Lauryn Hill Ready or Not U.K. Wyclef Wyclef Jean Zion Marley

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