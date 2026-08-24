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Trump’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix Was A Wreck Before It Started

Trump’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix Was A Wreck Before The Race Even Started, Social Media Roasts His Flag Waving

The president wanted a fun celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Instead, he reminded everyone why some ideas need to stay in the group chat.

Published on August 24, 2026
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TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-FREEDOM 250-GRAND PRIX
Source: DOUG MILLS / Getty

The reality television president just can’t stop celebrating. Despite inflation, an endless war with Iran, the government still failing to release the Epstein files, and the president’s inability to stay awake during briefings, the U.S. is busy celebrating its 250th birthday. 

Like an IG baddie that believes the whole year is her birthday, Washington, D.C., was forced to host the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. 

“The race utilized a 1.7-mile street circuit and incorporated part of Pennsylvania Avenue, taking racers past iconic Washington landmarks, including the US Capitol Building,” Yahoo Sports reports.

“President Trump is ensuring America gets the spectacular birthday it deserves as we celebrate our 250th anniversary,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said. “The historic IndyCar race set to take place in our Nation’s Capital will be one of the greatest and most iconic races in history.”

And it’s safe to call the whole thing an utter failure. 

The president couldn’t even get the race started. It looked like waving the green flag, which signals that the track is clear and the race can get started, was too difficult for the president. 

To be fair, figuring out which end of the flag to hold can be difficult. I mean it’s not like one side is just completely wood and the other has the flag fabric on it.

“Not knowing which end of the green flag to hold seems like a red flag,” one person noted.

“Fat, decrepit old man can’t hold a flag and walk up some stairs? good grief. we gotta stop electing people older than color TV,” someone else wrote.

Because the president can’t avoid controversy, at least one X user believes that the president’s security team was keeping his handler Natalie Harp from coming too close while Melania was there. 

In the end, the race ended and that might’ve been the best thing for everyone involved. 

See social media’s reaction to the race below.

Trump’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix Was A Wreck Before The Race Even Started, Social Media Roasts His Flag Waving was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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