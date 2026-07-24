Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty 7 Young Celebrities You May Not Know Are Members of Divine Nine Organizations When we think about celebrity members of the Divine Nine, names like K. Michelle, Steve Harvey, Sheryl Underwood and Lance Gross may immediately come to mind. However, a new generation of actors, athletes and reality television stars is continuing the legacy of Black Greek letter organizations. From the winner of Love Island USA to one of Hollywood’s fastest rising actors, here are seven young celebrities under 30 who are members of Divine Nine organizations.

1. Serena Page Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Before Serena Page became a fan favorite and won Season 6 of Love Island USA, she was already representing pink and green. Page became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha through the Omicron Tau Chapter at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She graduated from UTSA in 2022 with a degree in marketing. Her sorority sisters were among the many viewers supporting her during her time in the villa and celebrating when she and Kordell Beckham won the season.

2. Tyriq Withers Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated Tyriq Withers is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable young actors. He starred alongside Marlon Wayans in the Jordan Peele produced horror movie Him and has also appeared in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Atlanta and Reminders of Him. Withers became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha through the Iota Delta Chapter at Florida State University in spring 2018. His chapter has publicly celebrated his growing career and continued representation of the fraternity. Withers attended Florida State as a college football player before shifting his attention toward acting.

3. Nia Sioux Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Many fans first met Nia Sioux when she appeared on the hit reality television series Dance Moms. Since leaving the show, she has continued working as an actress, singer, content creator and college graduate. Sioux became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha through the Alpha Gamma Chapter at UCLA in fall 2023. She was 22 years old when she joined the sorority. Her mother, Dr. Holly Hatcher Frazier, proudly celebrated the moment as Nia participated in her chapter’s new member presentation.

4. Jalen Hurts Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has become one of the NFL’s biggest stars, but football fans may not know that he is also a member of Omega Psi Phi. The fraternity’s national organization publicly recognizes Hurts as a brother. He is affiliated with the Alpha Tau Chapter, which also celebrated his historic Super Bowl victory and MVP performance. Hurts attended the University of Alabama before completing his college football career at the University of Oklahoma. His wife, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, is also part of the Divine Nine as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

5. Gabby Thomas Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Olympic champion Gabby Thomas became an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha in 2025. The sorority officially recognizes Thomas as an honorary member and describes her as one of the world’s premier sprinters. Thomas earned three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has also made education an important part of her journey. She graduated from Harvard University and later earned a master’s degree in public health. Her combination of athletic success, academic achievement and community service makes her a natural addition to Alpha Kappa Alpha’s long history of accomplished women.

6. Zahara Marley Jolie Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Zahara Marley Jolie, the daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, joined Alpha Kappa Alpha while attending Spelman College. Zahara became a member of the Mu Pi Chapter during its fall 2023 new member presentation. She proudly introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie before revealing that she was number seven on her line. Although she grew up around Hollywood, Zahara has largely maintained a private life while attending one of the country’s most recognizable historically Black colleges.

7. Deyjah Harris Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Many fans know Deyjah Harris as the daughter of rapper T.I., but she’s also making a name for herself as a college student and content creator. In April 2026, Deyjah officially became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. through the Sigma Chapter at Clark Atlanta University. Her crossing made headlines across Black media and social media, with family, friends, and fellow Deltas celebrating the milestone. She also honored her late aunt, Antoinette “Precious” Harris, with her line name, “Precious Heir.”