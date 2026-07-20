Buy Black Charlotte: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List

Did you know that Black Americans have a $2 trillion dollar spending power? As a matter of fact, Black buying power has grown 2.4x since 2000, reaching $2.1 trillion today.

Radio One has partnered with Black businesses in Indianapolis to create a “Buy Black Indianapolis” directory identifying Black businesses in the Indianapolis area in an effort to encourage listeners to buy Black every day.

Buy Black. Buy Local.

Shop here & get featured:

How Business’ are ranked: 1 vote allowed per day. The business’ with the most overall votes appears in the most prominent location.