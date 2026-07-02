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'Nemesis' Will Return For Second Season On Netflix

Netflix Renews Courtney A. Kemp's 'Nemesis' For A Second Season

The series, which stars Y'lan Noel (Insecure) and Matthew Law (Abbott Elementary), follows two men on different sides of the law.

Published on July 2, 2026

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  • Nemesis will return following a very successful first season on Netflix. The original series from the mind of Kemp premiered on the streamer back in May, spending five weeks on Netflix's global top 10 English-language TV charts and eventually earning the top spot in its second week of availability.
'Nemesis' Will Return For Second Season On Netflix
Netflix / Nemesis

Courtney A. Kemp, Power’s original creator, is possibly building a streaming franchise with Nemesis, which has officially been ordered to a second season on Netflix.

Variety reports that Nemesis will return following a very successful first season on Netflix. The original series from the mind of Kemp premiered on the streamer back in May, spending five weeks on Netflix’s global top 10 English-language TV charts and eventually earning the top spot in its second week of availability.

Nemesis’ co-creator and executive producer, Tani Marole, spoke on the show’s return. “Season two, we’re very grateful to have it… We’re going to make sure those questions get answered — and even more questions are available for you to answer,” Marole said, according to Variety. “Make no mistakes, season two is going to be bigger and better.”

Courtney A. Kemp Says She Feels Blessed To See Nemesis Get A Second Season

Kemp added, “I feel blessed to get a season two. We thank the fans…it’s because of them — there’s no other reason. It’s them showing up, them talking about it, and their huge social media response. We are grateful to Netflix for recognizing the power of our audience and bringing us back for the fans.”

The series, which stars Y’lan Noel (Insecure) and Matthew Law (Abbott Elementary), follows two men on different sides of the law. Noel plays an expert criminal who is butting heads with a brilliant detective played by Law.

The official logline for the show reads:

“‘Nemesis’ is the story of two men on either side of the law, the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force (an expert criminal (Noel)) meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective (Law)). What starts as a crime series amped with thrilling life-or-death stakes and explosive action drives deeper to explore family, marriage, and personal identity— that which drives us, sustains us, and ultimately destroys us.”

We shall see if Nemesis is able to last long enough that it can earn some spinoffs.

Netflix Renews Courtney A. Kemp's 'Nemesis' For A Second Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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