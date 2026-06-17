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Four People Rescue Driver in Fulton County...

Four People Rescue Driver in Fulton County After Vehicle Overturns

Published on June 17, 2026

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Smoke billows from a damaged vehicle in a grassy field.
Source: Indiana State Police

FULTON COUNTY, Ind–State Police are thanking four people for helping save someone’s life who was trapped in a burning vehicle last week in Fulton County.

“In the morning hours of June 9th, 2026, ISP Captain Bob Burgess and First Sergeant Josh Rozzi responded to a vehicle crash on State Road 17 near County Road 900 South in Fulton County. Initial reports indicated the vehicle was on its side, on fire, with an entrapped individual,” said State Police Sergeant Steven Glass.

Burgess and Rozzi arrived to find two other people who lived nearby named Jeff Smith and Sam Smith. The two of them were attempting to help the driver who was trapped inside the vehicle.

“Despite repeated attempts, the four were unable to extinguish the fire as the flames intensified. Acting swiftly and at personal risk, the four were able to successfully extricate the driver before the flames reached the interior of the vehicle,” said Glass.

Glass says the preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle suffered some kind of medical emergency, which caused him to run off the road and the vehicle to overturn. That driver was taken to a hospital and has since recovered.

“The actions of the citizens and the troopers undoubtedly prevented serious injury or death to the driver,” said Glass.

Four People Rescue Driver in Fulton County After Vehicle Overturns was originally published on wibc.com

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