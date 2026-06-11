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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 148

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 148

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on June 11, 2026

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"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
Source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by all Love Island everything, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant flaunting her new ‘Doc Squad’ merch, Cardi’s electrifying halftime performance during the NBA Finals, Rihanna giving fans a glimpse of baby Rocki during EE72 cover shoot, Ari Fletcher setting social media ablaze in Turks & Caicos, Brown Sugar Babe bringing the heat to Miami, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Love Island star Aniya making her debut on the series after sizzling screens on the smash hit reality show.

Following in the famed footsteps of Olandria, Chelley Bissainthe, Serena Page, and JaNa Craig, Aniya is primed to be the next obsessed over it-girl from the star-making show.

For those late to the party, the Peacock series centers around a group of single contestants (known as islanders) who live in an isolated villa on Fiji Island where they are under 24/7 video surveillance on a quest to find love.

To advance through the rounds on the show, contestants couple up based on love, friendship, or strategy.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion slaying along with Angela Simmons and Ari Fletcher giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Tems, Daphne Joy, Jade Cargill, Ari Lennox, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 148 was originally published on bossip.com

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