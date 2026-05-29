Drew Sidora's 'Friend' Blakk Tatted Facing Lawsuits
Entrepreneur Blakk Tatted Hit With Lawsuits From 3 Women Claiming He Turned Their Loans Into Luxury Living
Drew Sidora’s rumored love interest and close friend, Blakk Tatted, is reportedly facing multiple lawsuits over allegations that he borrowed large sums of money with promises to repay—promises the plaintiffs claim were never fulfilled. According to a TSR Investigates report from TheShadeRoom, the women involved allege that “he used them as prey for money to fund his lavish lifestyle.”
3 Black women have filed lawsuits against Blakk Tatted over unpaid loans, beginning with Claudia Gregory.
TSR reporter Justin Carter revealed that three successful Black women, Claudia Gregory, Bee Marie (Britni Ricard, owner of COTA Skincare), and comedian/actress Lala Milan, have all filed lawsuits against Blakk Tatted, whose real name is Cardell Bradley. The women claim he borrowed thousands of dollars under the assurance that he would repay them, but failed to do so. Notably, Blakk Tatted is known as the CEO of the hookah brand Blakk Smoke, which reportedly generated an impressive $2 million in sales within just 23 minutes during Black Friday 2023.
Gregory was the first to reveal details about her case to TheShadeRoom.
“He led me to believe that he was in trouble,” Gregory told Carter.
Gregory, who allegedly met Blakk through Drew Sidora, said she eventually loaned him $69,000 to help cover payroll expenses for his employees. She explained that she felt “confident” she would be repaid after previously seeing what she says was proof of $9 million in his PayPal account. According to Gregory, Blakk claimed he was under an “investigation” at the time and couldn’t access his funds.
“[In] the first instance, he needed the money for payroll, and that was to pay payroll to his employees…He told me that the $9 million which he had previously shown me proof of…was frozen and he couldn’t access it. And once the investigation was over, he’d be able to repay me.”
Gregory’s lawsuit, obtained by TheShadeRoom, alleges that Blakk promised repayment using profits from his annual Black Friday sales event. However, she claims repayment never fully came. Instead, Gregory says he continued making excuses and only sent “small crumbs” of money back “here and there,” while insisting his expenses were too overwhelming.
As she continued asking for repayment, Gregory said their communication became increasingly limited. Eventually, she realized she wasn’t the only person allegedly dealing with similar issues involving the entrepreneur. Gregory, who owns a cleaning company in Michigan, admitted the situation left her feeling deeply betrayed because she considered Blakk like family.
“I feel like I failed myself cuz I trusted somebody that I truly like loved and thought was my brother and I thought I was doing the right thing and he weighed me,” she said.
More on the flip!
Bee Marie
Bee Marie, founder of COTA Skincare, also stepped forward with allegations against Blakk Tatted, claiming she loaned him $300,000 that was never repaid. According to her lawsuit, Blakk allegedly told her he was experiencing financial hardship and could not access certain business funds.
Bee Marie claimed the situation escalated after she began requesting repayment. Her lawsuit alleges that Blakk “frequently responded with hostility, dismissiveness, or personal attacks rather than making good on the debt owed” and “represented on multiple occasions that repayment was imminent and that funds were delayed due to temporary banking, lean, processor, or account issues, all while continuing to receive money.”
The suit further claims she later discovered Blakk was still collecting money, seeking additional loans, and actively conducting business while allegedly avoiding repayment obligations. Bee Marie is reportedly seeking more than $1 million in damages, claiming the ordeal caused her to miss out on major business opportunities.
Gregory later connected with Bee Marie after seeing her publicly discuss issues with Blakk online. The two women allegedly discovered that comedian and actress Lala Milan had experienced similar issues.
Lala Milan
In her lawsuit, Lala claims she and Blakk shared a friendship spanning over 10 years before he allegedly asked her to transfer funds in the amount of “$25,250” between “July and August 2025.”
According to the filing:
“In exchange, he promised that the funds would be repaid no later than Black Friday 2025. After receiving the funds, Black failed to repay the loan as promised. When repayment became due, he engaged in a pattern of shifting and contradictory explanations.”
One alleged explanation appeared in a text message included in the lawsuit, where Blakk reportedly told Lala:
“No, it’s not lost, baby. Couldn’t send it yet. They only released 5% of my PayPal reserves. It’s literally getting handled though, so no worries. If it was something bad, would have definitely let you know. I’m getting it. Call you tomorrow. Thank you again for this.”
According to the lawsuit, Lala has received only $4,000, leaving an outstanding balance of $21,250.
Gregory also alleges that Blakk attempted to block the lawsuits by filing for bankruptcy, though the filing was unsuccessful, TheShadeRoom discovered.
If you’ve been watching #RHOA, this isn’t the first time Blakk Tatted has stirred up controversy. The entrepreneur has been making headlines thanks to his rumored connection with Drew Sidora.
Earlier this month, tensions flared between Drew and K. Michelle after Drew questioned the nature of “Cry” singer’s relationship with Blakk once she learned he had previously slid into her DMs.
Blakk later admitted:
“I have complimented her in her DMs before. I have said, literally, in verbatim, word for word, I literally said, ‘Holy s–t, K. God damn.’ It was a nice picture. That was exactly what my DM was.”
For now, Drew and Blakk continue to insist they are just friends, though many fans and cast members remain skeptical. Drew notably brought Blakk as her “virtual date” to Porsha Williams’ couples dinner, raising even more eyebrows among the cast.
When producers later asked whether their relationship remained strictly platonic “after dark,” Drew avoided giving a direct answer.
By episode 3, Blakk, who lives out of state, traveled to Atlanta to visit Drew, arriving with a large bouquet of red roses for their dinner outing.
“Just because I’m going through a divorce, I can’t, like, cry every day,” Drew explained during a confessional. “It’s important for a girl to be able to, like, let her hair down and have a good time.”
She continued:
“Blakk is very funny, charismatic, smart, I would say brilliant. I’m just grateful to have, like, a real friend who is there.”
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Entrepreneur Blakk Tatted Hit With Lawsuits From 3 Women Claiming He Turned Their Loans Into Luxury Living was originally published on bossip.com