Source: Handout / Getty

Under the current administration, it appears that white supremacists are getting bored. Even with their hate and racial resentment being validated by the president of the United States regularly, their bigoted angst makes it impossible for them to sit still with it, so they unleash it on the world, typically, by finding the closest Black person in their proximity to subject to it.

Meet Dalton Eatherly, aka “Chud the Builder,” an obnoxiously Caucasian racist and streamer, whose online content is basically just him slinging around racial slurs and intentionally antagonizing Black people with the expressed purpose of provoking them to violence.

As you can see, Chud is just another garden-variety white man who has set out to prove to himself and the world that Black people are as inherently violent as white people think we are, and he’s doing so by proving to Black people that white people are as racist as we know they are.

This is an angsty Klan fanboy who really needed to find something to do. So, he did. He got himself charged with attempted murder.

According to the Associated Press, Eatherly, 28, who was arrested in Clarksville, Tenn., on Wednesday, and an unidentified man were involved in a confrontation that resulted in gunfire, District Attorney Robert J. Nash said in a statement that didn’t include the identity of the other man involved in the confrontation. The statement also didn’t go into detail about how the confrontation began or how it escalated, but, well — I’m just going to point out that, in my Black experience, when police come across a violent event involving a Black and white man, they don’t have a tendency to lead with the assumption that the white man was the aggressor unless the white man was clearly the aggressor.

From AP:

Police didn’t provide the race of the other man. However, a witness who said she saw him loaded into an ambulance described him as Black.

Both men were transported to hospitals for medical treatment and were stable, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Eatherly was being held at the Montgomery County jail until bond can be set at an arraignment hearing, the county sheriff’s office said. Eatherly was also charged with employing a firearm during dangerous felony, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. Claire Martin, who works in an attorney’s office across the street from the courthouse, said Eatherly is “well known in Clarksville for antagonizing people to see what he can get them to do.” She said he “yells racial slurs” at people while filming them. “He’s not a contributing member of society,” she said. Martin did not see the altercation but saw the aftermath. The other man “waved at us as he got in the ambulance,” she said.

Of course, Eatherly livestreamed himself telling his side of the story to first responders on the scene, claiming self-defense and insisting it was the Black man who approached him, not the other way around.

He recalled walking past a group of people who he said were “laughing” and “pointing at me,” and that he was told to walk away by one man in the group, who then approached him, saying, “I have PTSD.”

“He said, ‘You start saying all that chimp out s**t to me and ‘imma hit you,’ and he hit me, he started whaling on me, even after I had to defend myself by shooting him,” Eatherly said, referencing his oft-repeated, “You gonna chimp out?” taunt that he defaults to after calling a Black person the N-word, or doing something else to remind the world that girls never liked him. (Seriously, you just know he lost the make-believe girlfriend he stalked to some Black kid in high school, and he never got over it.)

According to USA Today, the other man in the incident was shot in the stomach, while Eatherly suffered a self-inflicted injury, which means Chud is basically the Cheddar Bob of Charlie Kirks.

Predictably, white racists across the internet are rushing to their fellow bigot’s defense, saying no one should be attacked over words, and claiming it’s a matter of “free speech,” just as Eatherly often does in his videos, because these so-called patriots don’t actually understand the function of the U.S. Constitution.

They also don’t seem to understand that a self-defense claim doesn’t hold as much water when the person claiming it has recorded countless videos, showing his expressed intent to cause the very type of situation he found himself in, by using bigoted language to make a self-fulfilling prophecy out of his perception of the violent Black man. “Stand Your Ground” laws, as faulty as they are, don’t work like that.

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According to a statement by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with the attempted murder charge, Eatherly was charged with employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

SEE ALSO:

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Racist Streamer ‘Chud The Builder’ Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Incident With Black Man was originally published on newsone.com