Pam Grier Reveals She Has 'Better' Sex At 76 Than She Did In Her 30s, Says Orgasms Last For '3 Whole Days!'

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Can an orgasm really last three days? According to actress Pam Grier, the answer is yes, at least in her experience. During a May 13 appearance on Wiser Than Me with host Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the legendary Foxy Brown star opened up about aging, sexuality, and why she still feels youthful at the ripe age of 76.

“Yes, I do, because when you’re young, you can have three, four, five orgasms in an hour,” Grier said, according to Page Six. “But when you get my age, you have one orgasm, it’ll last three days.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was stunned by the claim.

“What are you talking about?” she asked. “Like, what are you doing down there to get a three-day orgasm? I need details.”

Laughing, Grier replied, “You don’t have to do anything, but when it happens, I just wanna tell you, you just be prepared.”

Grier doubled down on the statement, adding, “It’s gonna be three whole days.”

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She joked that if she’d experienced that kind of pleasure earlier in life, things may have turned out differently romantically.

“If I could have had that when I was younger, I would have had a better life and better boyfriends, OK?” she quipped.