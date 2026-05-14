Listen Live
Close
Local

IMS Museum Breaks Ground on Restoration and Event Center

The facility will be a "dedicated space for the full-time restoration department to continue preserving and caring for the vehicle collection."

Published on May 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center groundbreaking
Source: IMS Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum broke ground on its future restoration and event center on Wednesday.

The two-floor, 87,000-square-foot center, located at 1111 Polco St., near 10th and North Main streets, will be a “dedicated space for the full-time restoration department to continue preserving and caring for the vehicle collection.”

IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center
IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center
IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center

Michael Good, president of IMS Museum, called this project “a transformational investment in the future of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.”

“It’s an investment in preservation, education, innovation, and ultimately this community, this Speedway community that we all love,” Good said.

Right now, the IMS museum has about 50 cars in it. Good said there are another 150 cars “hidden around the city” that they will bring to the new IMS Restoration and Event Center.

“We’re going to be bringing the restoration of those vehicles to life,” said Good.

The new center will include an event space and multiple restoration and detailing bays. Construction is expected to be complete in May 2027.

IMS Museum Breaks Ground on Restoration and Event Center was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Ice Cube, Mike Epps Marking 30 Years of 'Friday' In New Fest

22 Items
Food & Drink  |  tethomas

Non-Traditional Cookout Foods For Summer Gatherings

Local  |  Staff

2 Arrested After Fishers Police Seize Over 200 Pounds of Marijuana

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Tennessee Removes House Democrats From Committee Assignments 

All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Mike Epps Is Coming Back To Netflix With Two More Comedy Specials

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Federal Judges Have Ruled Against Trump’s Immigration Policies More Than 10,000 Times, And We All Know Why

Health  |  Sammy Approved

Yes, Black Skin Needs Sunscreen—Here’s What Dermatologists Want You To Know

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Queen Latifah To Join ‘The Voice’ For Its 30th Season

35 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

B-Side Bangers: Stevie Wonder

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

K9 Helps Nab Bank Robbery Suspect in Indy

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close