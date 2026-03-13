Rodeo Season Is Upon Us, Here's Your Survival Guide To Bring Your Best Cowgirl Aura To The Show!

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Rodeo season is officially upon us, and beyond your cowboy boots and hat, it’s a must that you enter the space ready for a funky good time! More notably, for more than 90 years, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, or RodeoHouston, has been a place where the best of the best come to eat, drink, be merry, and enjoy all that the event has to offer. In 1993, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Black Heritage Committee was founded to highlight the Western heritage of Black people in the Lone Star State, and the rest has been history. Love Events? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. While rodeo culture is deeply embedded in the Black American experience, we have often been excluded from the event; however, Rodeo Black Heritage weekend ensures that Black excellence is on full display with musical acts including Houston’s very own Beyoncé, Bun B, and Lil Keke, and countless others who’ve graced the stage over the years. For this year’s installment, another Houston-native, Lizzo, will be the main musical act for the weekend. While I have yet to attend RodeoHouston, recently I had the opportunity to be a spectator at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and here are the things I wish I had known before attending. Keep reading for SLY’s rodeo survival tips. RELATED CONTENT: 5 Black Cowgirls Who Rode Hard, Broke Barriers, And Made History Get There Early Source: Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Although the official rodeo competition generally doesn’t start until later in the evening, it is imperative that you arrive early to get the full rodeo experience. If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to see everything, which is why I pulled up to the rodeo at about 4:30 p.m., even though the official sport didn’t begin until 7:30 p.m. I had more than enough time to taste test all kinds of rodeo food, including a giant corndog, funnel cake, fried Oreos, and more than I’d like to admit.

Pack A Fan And Phone Charger Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty The rodeo is an all-day event, so don’t get caught slipping without your essentials. A fan and portable phone charger will go a long way. Since memories are meant for capturing, you’ll want to ensure that you have storage (if you’re an iPhone user) to take as many photos and videos as possible, and if you happen to be conquering the rodeo solo, a tripod is another must-have! Without anyone there to flick me up, and me being a little too shy to ask strangers to capture photos and videos of me at the event, my tripod, equipped with a Bluetooth remote, came in the clutch for me to get all of the content I needed to share with friends about the time I had!

Bring An Empty Stomach And A Few Extra Dollars Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty As previously mentioned, the food at the rodeo is an event in itself! Think carnival eats on steroids. At the San Antonio Rodeo, they had everything from Mexican food to southern cuisine, candy apples, pizza, and everything in between! Let this serve as a reminder to eat light before hitting the rodeo grounds, but also, stay hydrated, especially if you’re hitting one of the Texas rodeos, because that heat is a different breed, even though the event technically still takes place in the winter season here in the U.S. Also, if you’re reading this and planning to attend RodeoHouston, word on the street is that Tina Knowles is using the event as the launchpad for a new business venture that involves her world-famous gumbo!

Moreover, having a little extra cash is advisable, as there are all kinds of vendors to shop with at the rodeo. Whether you’re looking for authentic cowboy hats and boots, along with jewelry, or simply some souvenirs to take home, they have something for everyone and what cowgirl doesn’t love an excuse to shop.

Get Ready To Put Your Boots On The Ground Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Alright, so you’ve filled your tummy, your shopping cart, and have even seen the beautiful animals on display at the rodeo, and have officially gotten a second wind before the official competition begins, it’s only right that you get some of that energy out on the dance floor! With live music on full display, there’s a chance to put those boots on the ground and dance off that food before going to find your seat to watch the show – come prepared to let loose!