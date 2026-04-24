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10 Movies Featuring Scenes Based/Set in Indiana

From iconic sports dramas to touching coming-of-age tales, the Hoosier State has played a starring role in some unforgettable films.

Published on April 24, 2026

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10 Movies That Are Based In Indiana

Indiana has long been a source of inspiration for filmmakers, offering a backdrop rich in small-town charm, sports passion, and heartfelt stories.

From iconic sports dramas to touching coming-of-age tales, the Hoosier State has played a starring role in some unforgettable films.

Whether capturing the spirit of community or the determination of underdogs, these movies showcase the unique essence of Indiana.

Here are 10 films that bring the heartland to life on the big screen.

RELATED | Famous Movies Filmed in Indiana

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10 Movies That Are Based In Indiana

Hoosiers (1986)

A classic sports drama about a small-town high school basketball team making an improbable run to the state championship.

Breaking Away (1979)

A coming-of-age story centered around a group of friends in Bloomington and the iconic Little 500 bicycle race.

A Christmas Story (1983)

While filmed in Ohio, this holiday favorite is set in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Parts of this sci-fi classic are set in Muncie, Indiana.

Rudy (1993)

The inspiring true story of Rudy Ruettiger, who dreams of playing football for the University of Notre Dame.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Based on John Green’s novel, this romantic drama is partially set in Indianapolis.

Blue Chips (1994)

A sports drama about college basketball recruiting, featuring scenes set in Indiana.

American Teen (2008)

A documentary following the lives of high school students in Warsaw, Indiana.

Now and Then (1995)

A nostalgic coming-of-age film set in the fictional town of Shelby, Indiana.

Toothless (1997)

A family comedy partially set in Indiana.

10 Movies Featuring Scenes Based/Set in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

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