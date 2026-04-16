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Cut Gas Line Causes Temporary Closure on I-465

Cut Gas Line Causes Multiple Lanes on I-465 to Close

Published on April 16, 2026

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Cut gas line
Source: WISH-TV

CARMEL, Ind. — A cut gas line caused multiple lanes on I-465 to close in Carmel on Wednesday.

The Springmill Road overpass, located just west of the U.S. 31 interchange, was also shut down for several hours. Officials urged drivers to avoid the areas near where the gas line was cut.

Tim Griffin with the Carmel Fire Department explained how often these kinds of things happen.

“They’re more common than people think, especially as we get into springtime with construction jobs,” Griffin said. “It’s not necessarily to blame the construction company a lot of times, though.”

Griffin explained that an auger struck the line at a nearby construction site. He told the public that while the odor of gas was noticeable, there was no immediate danger to people in the area.

By Wednesday evening, I-465 eastbound and all westbound lanes near U.S. 31 had reopened.

Cut Gas Line Causes Multiple Lanes on I-465 to Close was originally published on wibc.com

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