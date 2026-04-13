Rory McIlroy Becomes Fourth Golfer to Win Back-to-Back Master...
Rory McIlroy Becomes Fourth Golfer to Win Back-to-Back Masters Titles | See Full List
- McIlroy's consecutive Masters wins place him in exclusive group of golfing legends.
- Achieving this feat requires exceptional skill, consistency, and mental fortitude to conquer Augusta.
- McIlroy's triumph completes his career Grand Slam, solidifying his status as one of the sport's all-time greats.
Rory McIlroy Becomes Fourth Golfer to Win Back-to-Back Masters Titles | See Full List
Rory McIlroy has etched his name into golf history once again, becoming only the fourth golfer to achieve the rare feat of winning back-to-back Masters titles.
With his 2026 victory at Augusta National, McIlroy joins an elite group of legends who have accomplished this remarkable milestone.
McIlroy’s triumph not only solidifies his status as one of the sport’s greats but also highlights the exclusivity of this achievement, a testament to the skill, consistency, and mental fortitude required to conquer Augusta’s hallowed grounds in consecutive years.
Take a look below at The Four Golfer to Win Back-to-Back Masters Titles.
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4. Rory McIlroy (2025-2026)
- 2025: McIlroy claimed his first Masters title, finishing at 12-under after a win in a playoff round. His victory completed the career Grand Slam, cementing his legacy as one of golf’s greats.
- 2026: McIlroy successfully defended his title, overcoming a challenging field to finish at 12-under. His back-to-back wins placed him in the exclusive club of golfers to achieve consecutive Masters victories, further solidifying his place in golf history.
3. Tiger Woods (2001-2002)
- 2001: Woods completed the “Tiger Slam” by holding all four major titles simultaneously. He finished at 16-under, two strokes ahead of David Duval, marking one of the most iconic moments in golf history.
- 2002: Woods defended his title with a 12-under finish, setting a record for the best score by a defending champion. He overcame a strong challenge from Vijay Singh and Retief Goosen, ultimately securing his fifth major title.
2. Nick Faldo (1989-1990)
- 1989: Faldo’s first Masters win came after a playoff against Scott Hoch. The playoff was decided on the 11th hole, where Faldo birdied to clinch the title, despite bogeying that hole in all four regulation rounds.
- 1990: Faldo’s second consecutive win also required a playoff, this time against Raymond Floyd. Faldo secured the victory on the 11th hole again, this time with a par.
1. Jack Nicklaus (1965-1966)
- 1965: Nicklaus dominated the field, shooting under 70 in three of the four rounds. He won by an impressive nine strokes over Gary Player and Arnold Palmer, showcasing his exceptional skill and control.
- 1966: This victory was more challenging. After leading with a 4-under in the first round, Nicklaus was forced into a playoff with Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer. In the playoff, Nicklaus shot 2-under to secure the win, while Jacobs and Brewer shot even par and 6-over, respectively.
Rory McIlroy Becomes Fourth Golfer to Win Back-to-Back Masters Titles | See Full List was originally published on 1075thefan.com