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Officer-Involved Shooting in Lafayette Kills a Man

A man was shot and killed by officers in Lafayette Saturday afternoon, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Published on April 13, 2026

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Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man was shot and killed by officers in Lafayette Saturday afternoon, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

They say a man, who was under the influence, pointed a gun at another person on Stillwell Street, near Underwood and Greenbush streets, at around 12:15 p.m.

Officers say they told the man to drop the gun, but he ignored them, and that’s when they fired their weapons. Police provided the man with medical attention, but he later died. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Officers, who were involved in this, are on administrative leave, which is standard in these cases.

The shooting is under investigation.

Officer-Involved Shooting in Lafayette Kills a Man was originally published on wibc.com

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