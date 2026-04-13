Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–An argument over Pokemon cards led to a shooting at a Kroger parking lot on the near east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, according to IMPD.

Officers say they were called to the Kroger on Twin Aire Drive, which is less than a half mile away from the Marion County Jail. When police got there, they say they found a man with gunshot wounds in the store’s parking lot.

He was rushed to a hospital to have surgery. Medical personnel have classified his position as “serious, but stable.”

IMPD says witnesses at the scene told them that the dispute was over Pokemon cards. A person of interest was detained at the scene.

Investigators are still urging anyone with information to come forward and contact IMPD at 317-327-3475. You can also call Crimestoppers at 317-262-8477.

IMPD: Argument In Kroger over Pokemon Cards Leads to East Side Shooting was originally published on wibc.com