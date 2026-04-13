Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Chris Brown and Usher Raymond have sent R&B fans into a frenzy after dropping a sexy new teaser for their upcoming joint tour. Ladies, it’s time to get your coins ready.

The splashy video hit social media and immediately lit up timelines. The visuals are everything, showing off the personality, swag, and style of both of these Brown-skin heartthrobs. We are swooning.

The teaser features both singers riding motorcycles through the city. Usher pulls up in a white blazer with a black tie and a black helmet, giving off a polished, sexy, sophisticated vibe. Chris rides in a red-and-black motorcycle jacket with a matching helmet. Chris is a little more edgy and “bad.”

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As they ride through the city, fans’ phones begin lighting up with what appears to be news about the tour. People drop what they are doing and run toward a stadium, setting off a full frenzy. The teaser closes with a black screen and the letters “R&B,” a slick nod to their genre and their last names, Raymond and Brown.

Since the news dropped on Instagram, nearly 1.2 M people have liked the singers’ post, 819K have shared, and more than 97K have commented. Needless to say, the tour has people talking.

Chris Brown and Usher Raymond have R&B fans ready for what is next

If there is one thing we love, it is dancing to a Chris song and singing along to an Usher record. So with the two of them joining forces, its about to be a moment.

Usher continues to do his thing in the music industry. He has collected Grammys, built a lasting legacy, and remains a major force in Atlanta pop culture. Chris, who still fills stages, recently dropped a surprise song called “Obvious” and announced that a new album is on the way.

So yes, girls, take this as your notice. This tour has “leave bae at home” and “girls night out” written all over it.

Usher & Chris Brown Announce A Joint ‘R&B’ Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com