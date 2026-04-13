Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS –– IMPD detectives have a man in custody following a shooting in downtown Indianapolis early Friday.

It happened before 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Georgia Street. That’s not far from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Officers say they weren’t able to find the victim at first. The victim later walked into a hospital on his own, and investigators say he is stable.

Witnesses gave 911 dispatchers a description of the shooter, which led officers to 24-year-old Jesus Haro, walking along South Meridian Street. Police stopped Haro, recovered a gun, and arrested him. Another man was detained but was later released.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Haro was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

IMPD Arrests Man Following Downtown Indy Shooting; One Man Hurt was originally published on wibc.com