DUNKMAN: Everything We Know About Shaq’s Professional Dunk League

LUCY NICHOLSON

Shaquille O’Neal, the 7’1″ habitual entrepreneur, has done quite a bang-up job in solidifying his post-basketball career. Since officially retiring back in 2011, the four-time NBA champion has been, well, almost everything. We really mean it: a sports analyst, a rapper with (yes!) five albums to his name, an MBA-certified college graduate, an “honorary deputy” in both Miami and Virginia, a professional wrestler and mixed martial artist — we’re almost done! — an actor, a reality TV star, a brand ambassador, Reebok’s President of Basketball and a candy connoisseur thanks to his new Shaq-a-licious XL Gummies.

That’s not even getting into his many, many business ventures. In short, Shaq will always be the one to do it big.

It’s for those reasons that we’re not even the slightest bit shocked that Shaq will soon be launching a dunking league this summer with a very lucrative prize at the end for the winner.

Surprised, no, but definitely intrigued.

RELATED: Shaq Drops Gems On Dating And Marriage In Podcast Interview

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Dunkman, as it’s officially being called, will be the former center’s mission to find the world’s best dunkers. Although he never competed in a Slam Dunk Contest during his 19-year NBA career, he did land a historic dunk on David Robinson three decades ago at the 1996 NBA All-Star Game, one that’s still talked about to this day.

Take a look below at what Shaq had to say about his reason for spearheading Dunkman, via Sports Illustrated:

“‘Since the professional athletes don’t take pride in the dunk contest anymore the best dunkers in world are not [not in the NBA],’ Shaq told Sports Illustrated on Monday (4/6). ‘The landscape has changed, as a basketball fan the best dunkers were always some of the best players in the world but not anymore. We want to crown the best dunkers. The goal of the league is to leave no doubt who the greatest dunker in the world is.’

‘I remember growing up, the All-Star Game was cool but I more wanted to see the dunk contest,’ Shaq told SI. ‘I hate to say it, the last 10-12 years [of the NBA dunk contest] have been s—. If you look at all the viral clips, I think dunking is some of the most viewed clips on YouTube.'”

If you’re on Shaq’s side of the argument, you’ll definitely want to get the scoop on what to expect from the Dunkman competition. Take a look below to see what we know so far.

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

The Big 24

To kick things off, the inaugural season will feature 24 of the best dunkers Shaq could find competing live in four events. A panel of judges, with Shaq serving as Commissioner, will evaluate the dunks as they happen; athletes advance based solely on skill. Host cities and the actual participants will soon be revealed.

500,000 Reasons To Win

This is a cash race! The Dunkman World Champion will walk away with not only bragging rights but also a hefty $500,000 grand prize. Half a milli to do what you’d normally do for fun? Sounds like the perfect set-up to us!

Cross-Platform Viewing

Whether you have cable and can tune in via TNT, TBS and TruTV, or you’re more into the digital era of streaming with HBO Max, Dunkman will be viewable on each platform. The internet-savvy will also be able to stream the competition via social channels on Bleacher Report, House of Highlights, and the official Dunkman YouTube channel.

An American Idol Approach

With partners like Eli Lilly & Co., Authentic Brands Group and Warner’s TNT Sports all on board, expect this to go viral week by week. As Lee White, WME’s head of sports content, told Variety, “Shaq and the team have built something entirely new with ‘Dunkman.’ We feel this is truly a groundbreaking competition that brings together the best viral dunk artists from around the world and appeals to an audience that is underserved.”

The Dunk Fun Begins In Summer 2026

The competition is just around the corner! Dunkman will debut in summer 2026, with an official launch date expected to be announced with the unveiling of competitors and the location of rounds. They may be dunking, but we are seated!

Watch Shaquille O’Neal’s announcement of the Dunkman League below, and be sure to stay tuned as more details emerge:

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DUNKMAN: Everything We Know About Shaq’s Professional Dunk League was originally published on cassiuslife.com