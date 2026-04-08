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2026 Masters Preview: Betting Favorites, Top Challengers, Dark Horses, and Predictions

As the world’s best golfers prepare to tee off at Augusta National for the 2026 Masters Tournament, the anticipation is palpable.

This iconic event, steeped in tradition and prestige, promises another thrilling chapter in golf history.

From the betting favorites poised to dominate, to the top challengers ready to upset the odds, and the dark horses lurking in the shadows, this year’s tournament is shaping up to be a spectacle.

In this breakdown, we’ll analyze the key contenders, highlight potential surprises, and offer a realistic prediction for who will don the coveted green jacket.

Take a look below at the 2026 Masters Preview: Betting Favorites, Top Challengers, Dark Horses, and Predictions.

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Betting Favorite – Scheffler

He’s the world No. 1 and the clear odds leader (around +500).

He’s incredibly consistent at Augusta (multiple wins, never outside top 20 recently).

Top challengers

Bryson DeChambeau – supercomputer favorite and in great form

– supercomputer favorite and in great form Jon Rahm – former champ, steady top finishes

– former champ, steady top finishes Rory McIlroy – defending champion but dealing with pressure/injuries

Dark horses getting buzz

Xander Schauffele

Tommy Fleetwood

Cameron Young

A Realistic Prediction

If I had to pick one winner right now: Scottie Scheffler

Best overall player in the world

Proven at Augusta (huge factor)

Consistency > streaky form in majors

Betting markets + analysts mostly agree

The truth about the Masters

This tournament is notoriously unpredictable:

Augusta punishes mistakes (especially Amen Corner)

A hot putter can beat the best player

Weather + Sunday pressure can flip everything

So while Scheffler is the most likely, he’s still only around a 15–20% chance to actually win.

If you want a smarter “pick strategy”

Safe pick: Scheffler

High-upside pick: DeChambeau

Value pick: Fleetwood or Schauffele

2026 Masters Preview: Betting Favorites, Top Challengers, Dark Horses, and Predictions was originally published on 1075thefan.com