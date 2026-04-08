Prologis’ data center renderings in Shelbyville (Source: WISH-TV)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelbyville City Council has approved plans for a $2 billion data center project.

During Monday’s meeting, the council voted on a few resolutions relating to the project, which is planned to be built on 429 acres of land owned by Prologis. The California-based developer wants to place up to 11 buildings in an area near I-74 and State Road 44.

Prologis said its campus could create about 450 full-time jobs with salaries of about $100,000. As of January, the developer had not publicly identified a tenant for the data center buildings, but added that they will pay for electrical upgrades and that their site is well-suited for industrial use.

The company also claims its campus will have a closed-loop cooling system and use less water than other data centers.

Monday’s meeting inside the Shelbyville High School auditorium did include residents against the proposed plans. Some shouted and booed after one of the ordinances was voted on.

The data center proposed in Shelby County is one of many popping up throughout central Indiana. Similar projects have been discussed and voted on in nearby Hancock, Henry, Marion, and Morgan counties.

Shelbyville City Council Approves of $2 Billion Data Center Project was originally published on wibc.com